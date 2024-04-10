Community forum to deliver answers on new regional hospital progress

Frustrated with a lack of communication about the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital, a community group is calling on residents to pose their questions to a panel of decision makers.
The ONE New L4 Eurobodalla Regional Hospital Advocates Group alongside Rotary Narooma are hosting a forum on Tuesday, April 30 at Narooma Golf Club in the hope firm answers can be given about the regional hospital's rollout.
Co-founder of ONE, Mylène Boulting said the focus of the evening, which will run from 5pm to 6.30pm, will be about hospital planning and construction updates.
Discussion will also touch on the facility's service delivery when doors open in 2025, the significance of having an intensive care unit and how the level four facility will change healthcare services in the region and impact the economy.
A panel of experts including doctors, healthcare executives and NSW Ambulance staff will join Bega MP Dr Michael Holland and Eurobodalla mayor Matthew Hatcher, addressing the audience in a Q&A style.
"Our Q&A forum will have a well qualified convenor ready to ensure your questions get a proper answer," Ms Boulting said.
Ms Boulting said questions will not be accepted on the day and are to be submitted via on online form by April 15.
"The questions are then sorted and organised by subject to get to a shortlist for the panel," she said.
"This way the forum will have a structure with related questions following on one after another rather than jumping back and forth at random."
The community forum follows a project update from the NSW Government in March.
NSW Health confirmed the hospital planning application is progressing through the state's Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure. This is after the department requested additional information to support the application.
A contractor will then be appointed to construct the facility upon department approval.
To submit a question for the community forum, visit www.jotform.com/form/240907808911056
