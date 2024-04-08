Perfect symphony of sounds for music-goers at the Commons

Fresh from WOMADelaide, Tenzin Choegyal was joined by the Bega Valley Male Voice Choir for a very special performance at St John's Anglican Church in Moruya.
They raised the roof and were met with a standing ovation, more than a few tears and smiles all round.
The previous evening Tenzin and the Bega Valley Male Voice Choir performed at Bega Uniting Church.
Tenzin is a master of traditional Tibetan instruments the lingbu (bamboo flute) and the dranyen (three-stringed lute), but he is best known for his extraordinary vocal ability and his mastery of droklu, the nomadic music of his ancestors.
Click or swipe through our gallery of photos from the Moruya event below.
