Great week to target the bigger catch

What a fantastic Easter weekend it was on the Clyde River, with beautiful weather and abundant fish!
My charters were fully booked for the entire week leading up to and over the weekend.
The yellowfin bream were particularly impressive, with some fish measuring over 45cm long. We also caught plenty of large dusty flathead and even some jewfish.
The prime fishing spots were around the T-wharf and Main Bridge in the Bay, as well as Spinner Reef just up from JJ's. For bait, I used garfish and mullet that I caught myself, as they stay on the hook for a longer period.
With the water temperature dropping to around 20 degrees and all the rain, the fish are likely to move down toward the mouth of the river in pursuit of bait.
There have still been some fantastic catches of whiting, tailor, and Australian salmon. The best baits to use are beach worms and fresh bonito. Ideal fishing spots include North Durras, Cookie Beach, North Head, and Broulee.
The Batemans Bay Rockwall has been productive for blackfish, yellowfin bream, and silver trevally. Using fishing floats and fishing the run-up tide are key strategies.
For those looking for a feed of squid, fishing the rocks around Murramarang Resort on the low tide is recommended.
Recently, there have been occasional big snapper near Yellow Rock, along with plentiful bonito and loads of squid being caught at Casey Island and Wasp Island.
Additionally, there have been good catches of dusty flathead just south of Black Rock in 40 meters of water.
Another promising spot to try this month is Snapper Island during the run-in tide. This time of year, good-sized snapper can be caught at the bommies on Maloney's Beach.
Offshore fishing has been excellent, with good snapper found around the 80-metre depth mark, along with plenty of nannygai and pig fish. The most effective method has been using 100gm micro jigs.
The best place to try your luck is north of Wasp Island.
The marlin activity has slowed down as the current moved offshore, but there have been plenty of dolphin fish being caught at the FAD.
Additionally, some nice kingfish have been caught. Katie Kosmos got a cracking yellowfin tuna there. The water temperature is sitting around the 22-degree mark.
The weather looks fantastic this week, especially with the new moon and bigger tides.
It's shaping up to be a great week for targeting bigger fish.
Understanding your sounder can make a big difference in your fishing success.
