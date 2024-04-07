Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rugby league refs equipped with body cams to deter abusive sprays

James Parker
By James Parker
April 7 2024 - 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Instead of just the whistle in their hands, or the power of the sin bin, senior referees from Group 16 will also be strapping a GoPro camera to their chest in hopes of reducing player and fan abuse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.