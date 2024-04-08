Studying neuroscience has taught Chelsea life lessons

'You can't be what you can't see', it has been said. But it seems former Moruya High School student Chelsea Rowley missed that memo.
As early as Year 8 Chelsea had her sights set on studying neuroscience.
Neither of Chelsea's parents went to university, and although she said her uncles did, there was no-one immediately in front of her who studied at a tertiary level.
Chelsea has since completed a Bachelor of Science, majoring in neuroscience and mathematics.
Neuroscience studies disorders involving the brain and the central nervous system. Chelsea said having family members affected by various neurological disorders piqued her interest from a young age.
"I just found it super fascinating," she said.
Fast forward to 2023 and Chelsea completed an honours year in her neuroscience major concentrating on multiple sclerosis (MS).
Her interest in MS took her by surprise, not being the disease in which she was most interested at first.
This proved to be a valuable lesson and one she imparted to students coming up behind her.
"It's highlighted, 'don't knock stuff until you try it', because you learn how interesting stuff can be once you are actually immersed in it," Chelsea said.
"Now that I've learnt so much I'm like 'wow this is fascinating', and I can't believe there is still no cure for it.
"You know it's one of the most acquired chronic forms of disability in young adults, people as young as me can get it."
Having completed her degree and honours year, Chelsea has embarked on a medical degree and was facing another six years of study. She admitted that enjoying what you were learning was key.
Chelsea returned to her old school last week to speak with Moruya High's Year 10, 11 and 12 students about university life.
She wanted them to see the potential in what they could be, and also encourage them to not give up if at first they didn't succeed.
Citing her own experience of not achieving the ATAR she needed for a Bachelor of Medical Sciences course, Chelsea said she had ended up exactly where she wanted to be, with the addition of her maths major.
"My advice to students looking at doing the HSC is not to stress - give it your best shot, give it your 100 per cent, but don't stress if it doesn't work out because there are a million other ways ...it's okay, you will end up in the same spot."
