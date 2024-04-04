SES warns of torrential rain, possible flooding in South East

Potential rainfall of over 150mm is expected to drench the South Coast from Friday, April 5, with the SES asking people to begin preparations.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that minor flooding is possible across the region from late Friday, including in the Bega River and Moruya and Deua River catchments.
On Saturday, heavy falls, gale force winds and hazardous surf were expected in the South Coast and Illawarra.
The emergency service has said to trim and remove overhanging and dead branches, clean gutters and down pipes which could be blocked, conduct a visual inspection of your roof tiles and see if daylight is visible from attic space.
They also said to tie down loose items that may be picked up by floodwaters or wind.
SES Local Commander John Mills said the dry conditions would help soak up rain, but that the SES was very mindful of flash flooding.
"At this stage of the game it's minor flooding at Bega River on Saturday afternoon, and that's about the only call that's been made," he said.
"Slow moving floods we can see coming and we can do some preparation, flash flooding is what we do worry about."
He reiterated that people should never drive through floodwaters due to unknown damage to the road underneath, and never to walk through floodwaters due to possible parasites within.
If you need assistance from the NSW SES, call 132 500. If it's life threatening, call Triple Zero.
