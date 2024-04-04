South Coast endometriosis and pelvic pain clinic produces great results

More than 100 women have received care and support from the Milton-based South Eastern NSW Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic in just a few months.
The clinic, in its first six months of operation, has assisted more than 100 women aged between 13-to-83 years of age.
Located at the Milton Medical Centre, the clinic is accessible by GP referral or self-referral to the service.
Chief Executive Officer of Coordinare, Prudence Buist, is happy to see the clinic has been well received.
"We are delighted with the Milton team's success in improving the provision of diagnosis, treatment and management of endometriosis and pelvic pain for women in South Eastern NSW," Ms Buist said.
The Milton clinic is one of seven in NSW and one of 22 across Australia funded by the Australian Government, while Coordinare is the South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network [PHN]. Its role is to improve the health and wellbeing of our community.
"We are committed to promoting the service so more women can access care and support they need, free of charge," Ms Buist said.
Dr Katie Macartney, a member of the cinic's team, said the response they had received so far was surprising.
"I didn't expect to see so many people and for it to have such a large effect on people's lives," Dr Macartney said.
Dr Macartney didn't anticipate how much she would enjoy providing the service.
"Women seem to appreciate both the clinical care in the clinic as well as the education program," Dr Macartney said.
"We have assisted women with vulvodynia, dyspareunia, endometriosis, fibroids, polycystic ovarian syndrome, prolapse, irritable bowel, urinary problems, as well as the comorbidities that might go with endometriosis and pelvic pain."
Dr Macartney said conditions like anxiety, depression, mental health conditions, migraines and back pain have also been treated.
The clinic is accessible by GP referral or self-referral to the service. Patients can book an appointment via email: endo@miltonmedical.com.au or call 4455 5755.
The clinic's Specialist Women's Health Clinical Nurse Consultant [CNC], Susan Wilford, said sometimes a conversation can help people
"Women mostly want to be listened to and supported and given some education regarding treatment options and management plans," Ms Wilford said.
The clinic covers from Helensburgh down to the Victorian border, across to the snowy mountains and up to Goulburn.
"Some people choose to travel here because they prefer face-to-face care, but most women who live more than an hour away are choosing to access our help via telehealth.," Ms Wilford said.
"The education program is either available face-to-face or online via Microsoft Teams.
"We live stream it on Monday evenings, and we have five health professionals for the first five weeks. This includes a psychologist, clinical psychosexual therapist, a nutritionist, a pelvic floor physiotherapist, and a gynecologist who specialises in endometriosis and fertility treatment.
"The last five weeks are yoga and meditation sessions. A summary regarding progress is shared with the patient's regular GP once a patient completes the education program."
The Milton clinic plans to offer more education programs for health professionals, as well as for the community and has held an education program for health professionals with a clinical psychosexual therapist and has also provided some education to local public high school students.
"I really hope that more women realise we are here and can access the care and support we provide," Ms Wilford said.
"The initial appointment and any follow up appointments with myself or with our GP are free thanks to the Government grant.
"The education sessions are also free of charge."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.