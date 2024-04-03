Bay View Club welcomes new committee for 2024

The March meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club saw a new committee elected for 2024.
Julie was sworn in as president. Other office bearers are Anita (secretary), Nancy (treasurer), Leslie (assistant treasurer), Tracey (delegate), Coral (program officer), Ethel (welfare officer) and Annette (publicity officer).
The new committee were presented with their badges by Loretta.
After the formal part of the meeting a delicious meal was enjoyed by all. Tracey displayed the beautiful rug she has crocheted for the club's major raffle this year. Another amazing piece of work.
New members are always welcome. This year View is looking to move meetings to a day meeting with a lunch.
The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club at 6pm for 6.30pm with a meal of a member's choice and an amount of $5 paid to the View Club.
Guest speaker will be Nicole from Australian Unity. Visitors and guests are always welcome to join in and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listen to a great guest speaker, helping to raise money for The Smith Family and disadvantaged children.
It is very rewarding and fun. For all inquiries contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
On Thursday 21 March the View Club had a stand at the Bunnings Easter Night. Craft and cooked items were on sale as well as raffle tickets in a raffle with the prize donated by Bunnings. It is always interesting at these events to see all the other organisations and also to approach some guest speakers for later in the year.
VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women and supports the Smith Family and the Learning for Life Program and helping young Australians in need to get the most out of their education.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club was established in 1997 for women interested in meeting regularly with other women from all walks of life, providing them with an outlet to help others, as well as establishing lasting friendships and contributing to the community.
