Bridge granite puts Moruya on world map

Mr D Skehan (foreman), and his gang of men are making rapid progress with the formation of the truck line from Cameron's quarry to the breakwater.
On his recent visit here Mr JJ Bradfield, Chief Engineer for the North Shore Bridge, said that the name Moruya would not only be placed on the map of NSW but that it would be placed on the map of the world.
Undoubtedly Moruya has become famous. Moruya granite which has been pronounced the best in the world, has been selected to build the abutments, etc, of the largest bridge in the world, and now we have broken the record in the reception of the wireless through Dr Cutler hearing a musical programme from California - a distance of 6000 miles.
A flying gang of linemen with a van and pair of horses have been at work here during the week erecting new telegraph poles and stays.
Hundreds of people visited the Heads on Sunday to witness operations in connection with the removal of the wreck of the Benandra, but were disappointed.
Moruya is in an unenviable position at present through its river being blocked by the wreck. Our food supplies are now being rationed out.
On Monday morning a pretty wedding was celebrated at the Sacred Heart Church, Moruya, when Ivy, youngest daughter of Mr and Mrs H Ball, of Mullenderree, was married to Roy, eldest son of Mr and Mrs J Towers, of Mynora, the Rev Father E Donovan officiating.
The bride was given away by her father and attended by her sister, Miss Lily Ball. Mr Allen Innes acted as best man. The wedding breakfast was held at the residence of the bride's parents, after which Mr and Mrs Towers left for Kiama.
Mr P Mills, CPS, has kindly supplied us with the following statistics for the quarter ending 31st March, 1924:- Births, 11 females, 8 males, total 19; deaths, 1 female, 6 males; marriages 5.
Constable James Constable, who has been camping at Congo, found on the beach the pocket-book belonging to William Ward, the ill-fated passenger on the Benandra. The book was forwarded to the police.
Mr Craven, Inspector-in-chief of Bondi Life Saving Association, is expected to arrive in Moruya on Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday members of the Shire Council and Progress Association and any of the public interested will accompany Mr Craven to the South beach, where he will give a demonstration.
Owing to our Port being closed to shipping local store supplies are becoming depleted. In order to meet immediate requirements, the store keepers are getting a consignment of necessities by the Batemans Bay steamer, the cost of the extra freight by lorry to Moruya being borne at present by some of our business people.
