Biggest Merino Cup in history

The under 14 Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) boys have fallen just short of a Merino Cup victory.
They were just one of 50 boy teams that took part in the pre-season event at Cookbundoon in Goulburn on Sunday, March 24, which catered to country association representative teams and metro community and development squads.
Some 37 girl teams also took part in the competition on the day prior, making it the biggest tournament in its history, with 167 games played across two days.
Teams came from all over the state including the Southern Highlands, South Coast, Eurobodalla, the Central West and Canberra.
The STFA thanked all the players, parents and families who attended as well all the referees who travelled from within Goulburn, Canberra, Wagga and Forbes to assist in covering all games.
Boys
U10: Bathurst District beat Highlands
U11: Gungahlin United Football Club Pathways beat Eurobodalla
U12: Canberra Olympic beat Eurobodalla
U13: Gungahlin United beat Belconnen United
U14: Canberra Croatia FC beat STFA
U16: Lachlan United beat Football Wagga Academy
Girls
U10: South East Phoenix FC beat Forbes and District
U12: Belconnen United Blue Devils beat Forbes and District
U14: Canberra Croatia FC beat South East Phoenix FC
U16: Canberra Croatia FC (Red) beat Orange and District
