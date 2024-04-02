Excitement building for start of season '24

The usual excitement and optimism was on show from representatives of all 10 clubs at the launch of this season's Group Seven rugby league competition.
The players ACM spoke to on the night all talked up their respective club's chances but without fail most indicated last year's premiers the Gerringong Lions would again be the team to beat in 2024.
Locally coach Andy Lynch and club stalwart Blake Mackey are confident that the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs will be strong this season.
A tantalising first up Group Seven Rugby League match awaits the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs, in round one on Sunday April 7, plays the Nowra Bomaderry Jets in the Shoalhaven local derby.
The match, at the Bomaderry Sporting Complex, should be a willing encounter and both sides would be desperate to start the season off with a win.
Ulladulla, the following week, Sunday April 14, plays Jamberro at the Ulladulla Sports Complex.
The Lions, in the meantime, and their captain Nathan Ford were actually still basking in the glory, having a week earlier become the Illawarra-South Coast kings after outlasting Thirroul 20-14 to claim the inaugural Interclub Challenge.
Though at the season launch at Kiama Leagues Club recently, Ford said the Lions had quickly turned their focus to trying to defend their title.
Group Seven rugby league operations manager Ashton Sims said the upcoming season was shaping up to be the best on record.
"This year we will be fielding 10 first grade, 10 reserve grade , 10 under 18 teams, nine Reagan Cup third grade sides, 10 ladies league tag 1 and seven league ladies division 2 two teams.
"In our inaugural Group Seven women's open tackle competition we've got six sides, which is very exciting," he said. "Our current male and female participation levels are incredible. Currently we stand at 939 registrations across all those sides.
"Males sit at 661, up 9 per cent on last year and females sit at 277, up 7 per cent on this time last year. And a really proud statistic is our 18s participation, it has 10 sides , that's up 30 per cent on this time last year.
"I'm happy to say we are now the sixth biggest competition across NSW."
Round 1 first-grade games on Saturday, April 6: Gerringong Lions v Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Michael Cronin Oval at 3pm; Jamberoo Superoos v Kiama Knights at Kevin Walsh Oval at 3pm.
Sunday, April 7: Nowra-Bomaderry Jets v Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bomaderry Sporting Complex at 3pm; Stingrays of Shellharbour v Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Flinders Field at 3pm; Warilla-Lake South Gorillas v Shellharbour Sharks at Cec Glenholmes Oval at 3pm.
