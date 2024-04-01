Street artist Muchos to change the face of the Sanctuary Point Skatepark

Aerosol artist Muchos is coming to the Shoalhaven to complete his mural designed for the Sanctuary Point Skatepark as part of The Point Project.
Access to the skate bowl will be restricted from Tuesday to Friday, April 9 to 12, however access to other areas of the skate park will be unaffected.
"This mural will stand as a powerful symbol for unity and community pride," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
The initiative commenced in 2021 with upgrades to the Sanctuary Point Skatepark to help attract more families to the park and improve the sense of community safety.
The mural was developed as a result of conversations with community, service providers and local volunteer groups, as well as a behaviour mapping study throughout 2022 which highlighted the need to further improve the sense of safety in the area and to develop a greater sense of community.
Conversations with local young people, community groups and the broader community inspired the mural's design, in collaboration with Verb Syndicate, Street Artist Consultants, Firefly Bay and Basin and Shoalhaven Council.
"It's a great initiative, designed to provide a welcoming environment for our young people to enjoy," Cr Findley said.
Three concept themes for the design were produced and shared with students from Vincentia High School and Sanctuary Point Public School who voted to select the final design.
The mural is expected to be launched in May, with the exact date still to be announced.
Hailing from South Australia, professional street artist Muchos was chosen for the project due to his links to traditional forms of street imagery.
His unique perspective to his designs incorporates the insights from local young people and Aboriginal elders.
His work has become highly sort after, having collaborated with brands such as Nike, The Critical Slide Society, Only NY and more.
His work straddles the line between youth and street culture, while remaining digestible and enjoyed by people of all ages, there is a certain humorous irony to his work, even when trying to capture the tone of voice of consultation projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.