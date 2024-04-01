It is a slow trip home after holidays in the Shoalhaven

Many people are facing a long and slow trip home after their Easter holidays on the Shoalhaven.
The Transport Management Centre said there were many traffic pinch points for motorists travelling north on the Princes Highway during Monday, April 1.
It said traffic was heavy between Burrill Lake and the Milton-Ulladulla area with traffic banked back several kilometres, as well as around Jerrawangala, Wandandian and Tomerong.
Northbound traffic was also heavy on the Princes Highway through Nowra, with motorists warned to be patient as delays were expected.
Further north there are also delays and congestion on the M1 Princes Motorway between Yallah and Dapto.
However traffic on Jervis Bay Road, and been light, with delays turning onto the Princes Highway far less severe than had often been the case.
