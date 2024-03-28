A little crafting goes a long way this Easter at Mogo Public School

It's that time of year again when parents brace themselves for a bit of hot-glue-gun and small-fluffy-chick action.
And whose turn is it this year to help make the Easter hat for the parade?
At Mogo Primary School, the P&C stepped into the breach to facilitate the making of 29 hats with the 29 students who make up the school population. Principal Lynn Dallas could not be more pleased.
"This is the first year the children have made their hats for the Easter hat parade at school. It is such a simple thing, but it just takes pressure off our families," Ms Dallas said.
"The P&C donated craft bits and pieces and eggs for our Easter egg hunt. The rest was done with our fantastic teachers in class."
Parents also generously donated prizes to the Easter raffle, which raised $1000 for the school's new "hub". A remarkable amount of money given the small size of the school community.
The "hub", yet to be officially named, was a garage that had been on the school grounds for many years. Built for a bus, it was never fit for purpose so largely abandoned.
Undergoing a conversion and funded almost entirely by the school, the "hub" will be a multi-functional space, according to Ms Dallas who was passionate about the project.
"It will be a space that will serve our whole school community, parents and families, as well as serving as a performance area for students.
"Betta Electrical Batemans Bay has donated a cook top and oven. We will have a washer and dryer so our families have access to these facilities if need be.
"Courses for parents with Legal Aid in Wollongong will be run out of the hub. It will be a home for our choir and school band.
"We have so many plans and there is still a way to go. More money to raise," she said.
