Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - Summary

When did Easter turn into another huge festive season (and get so expensive)?

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
March 28 2024 - 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Easter Bunny is raking it in at this time of year. Picture by Anthony Brady, Australian Community Media
The Easter Bunny is raking it in at this time of year. Picture by Anthony Brady, Australian Community Media

I feel like we're just finished one silly season and we're straight into another one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.