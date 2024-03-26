Missing South Coast man found safe and well on Central Coast

A 75-year-old man missing from the South Coast village of Catalina has been located safe and well.
Simon Wong was last seen at a property on Sorrel Place, Catalina, on Thursday, March 21.
When he could not be located, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Fears were raised about Mr Wong's safety because he suffered from dementia.
Following inquiries, he was located in Cooranbong on the Central Coast on Tuesday, March 26.
