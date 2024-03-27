Newly crowned lawn bowls state champion Jay Breust a Batemans Bay lad

Jay Breust grew up playing lawn bowls with his nan, pop and dad, and has now been playing over half his life.
At 26, Breust has four state titles and has represented NSW sides in both under 18s and under 25s.
He previously won the state under 25 singles title, state fours, and state champion of club champion pairs.
And at the weekend he added the state singles trophy to his mantelpiece.
Dubbo hosted the NSW State Championships last weekend, with the final being held Sunday, March 25.
Conditions were near perfect - sunny with little to no breeze.
Early in the game it was looking touch and go for Breust, who was being trounced 15-23. He heroically pulled the game back his way, winning by a narrow margin of 25-24 shots.
His opponent in the final was Mark Wheatley from Wyong.
Jay was impressed with Wheatley's performance.
"He played phenomenal! One of the best draw bowlers that I have played against."
"It was just a run of 3-4 ends that he lost rhythm and focus, which is where I took control of the final stages of the game," he said.
"Born and bred" in Batemans Bay, but moving to Narooma as a 13 year old, Breust recently moved back to the Bay area.
He said the win had not yet sunk in.
"I haven't had a chance to see the members at Club Malua. I'm sure once I see the lads and get to properly celebrate the win, it will definitely sink in," Breust concluded.
Breust will next compete at the Australian Championships held in Broadbeach, Queensland in October.
