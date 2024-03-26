Bright season ahead with gun coach Jake Hawkins joining the Bay Tigers

With the season launch fast approaching, the Batemans Bay Tigers are excited to add highly experienced half back Jake Hawkins to the team as coach, captain and player this year.
Hawkins spent four years with Melbourne Storm's top 30 squad alongside the likes of Cameron Smith, Billy Slater and Cooper Cronk.
It was in this team that Hawkins was coached by renowned Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy.
Tigers club secretary Michael Rowley said the club was highly anticipating the season to come.
"Securing Jake is a real coup for the team - we are pretty stoked.
"He brings great experience with him from his time in the Melbourne Storm system under Craig Bellamy, as well as several seasons with the Cronulla Sharks and the St George Illawarra Dragons," Rowley said.
Hawkins lists coaching the Port Sharks to a premiership in 2018 as a career highlight.
As captain and coach Hawkins was looking forward to what the season will bring.
"Getting the Bay Tigers back on the map, on and off the football field, will be great, but also being able to play with a few blokes I haven't played with before," Hawkins said.
Rowley says the Batemans Bay side was looking strong going forward, with players such as Farren Lamb, Ash 'Flash' Widders and Luke Barnes.
Local gun player Tremayne Chatfield was a "sensational player" according to Rowley, and he returned this year after a couple of stints in the Q Cup in Queensland.
"We're looking forward to a good season. We are working hard at bringing our under 18s through too. We have to make sure we keep them in the game and progressing," Rowley said.
Retaining the younger players was key to the health of the club and the broader Group 16 competition. This year the Narooma Devils were unable to get a team up.
The season launch will take place Friday, April 5, with the season commencing April 13-14.
Round 1 will see the Tigers playing an away game against the Bega Roosters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.