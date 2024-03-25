'Globally significant': The return of endangered eastern quolls to NSW South Coast

For more than 50 years the eastern quoll has been missing from the South Coast of NSW, but after an intensive captive breeding and rewilding program by Aussie Ark, this little native is coming home.
Aussie Ark, in collaboration with Parks Australia and WWF, will release 15 captivity-bred eastern quolls to an 80-hectare feral-proof enclosure on the South Coast later this year.
The size of a small domestic cat, this nocturnal and carnivorous native can still be found in the wilds of Tasmania. Another five animals from Tasmania will join the 15 from NSW in the mainland release.
Launching their 'Rewild Eastern Quolls - Help us send our quolls home' campaign, Aussie Ark was reaching out to the public to assist with funding to ensure the success of the release.
Once abundant on the South Coast, Aussie Ark managing director Tim Faulkner believed this release to be "nationally and globally significant".
Although reintroduced into NSW previously, the success of those programs was "limited". Mr Faulkner believed this year's release would be different.
"The difference this time is the quolls being released are born and bred in Aussie Ark's Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary. That means they are savvy and skilled to live in the wild," Mr Faulkner said.
The South Coast enclosure will further acclimatise the animals before "beyond-the-fence" reintroduction was put to the test.
Described by Mr Faulkner as 'baby faced assassins' - their cute appearance belying the clever predator they were - Aussie Ark was hoping the eastern quoll will capture the imagination of South Coast residents.
Despite once being abundant along the east coast, the eastern quoll fell prey to introduced predators such as cats and foxes.
To get behind Aussie Ark's ambitious mission and show support for the reintroduction of this amazing South Coast native, visit www.aussieark.org.au/send-the-quolls-home.
Every donation over $100 will enter a draw to win a unique accommodation package for four people at Quolls Cottage, valued at $950.
Aussie Ark is a world-leader in breeding and rewilding some of Australia's most endangered species. As a not-for-profit organisation, Aussie Ark raises the necessary funds to continue its ambitious vision through donations, sponsorships and partnerships.
