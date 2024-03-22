Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Watch

Police surge on Batemans Bay in week-long Raptor Squad operation

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have charged 34 people, seized eight firearms, and executed 17 firearm prohibition order compliance checks during a four-day deployment to the Far South Coast aimed at targeting regional crime.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.