Batemans Bay's Lacey brings home the gold

Lacey Lee is a feisty 10-year-old with her sights set on Olympic gold.
And with the dedication of her parents behind her, she might just get there.
Having joined Euro Coast Little Athletics when she was seven years old, taken to the sport with gusto, Lacey was crushed when, through a shortage of volunteers, the Broulee based club closed its doors last year.
Brendan and Carrie Lee, Lacey's parents, were also disappointed.
"There are some really talented young athletes down here - it was a real shame for sure," Brendan said.
This was the impetus for the Lees to sit down and have a good chat about Lacey's ambitions.
Although the Milton Ulladulla club was a closer option going forward, Lacey had already competed at Woden Thunder Athletics Club at the ACT championships previously. It was a club with which Lacey was familiar.
Added to which the opportunity to train on a full sized athletics track was too good to pass up.
So for the past season, Lacey and her parents have travelled the distance to Woden every Saturday for her to train.
"The travel definitely is a big commitment," Brendan continued.
"But it's one that both Carrie and I are more than happy to harness for Lacey."
Last weekend, at the Under 9 to Under 13 ACT Athletics Championships, the proof was in the pudding, as a string of medals and personal bests (PB) were achieved.
When asked which of the events was her favourite, Lacey's answer was enthusiastic.
"I like the 100 metre because it is quick and fast. The 100 metre is my favourite for sure."
"I like smashing my PBs because I improve and get better," Lacey added.
Taking home the gold in the 100 metre final, Lacey took 0.06 of a second off her personal best of 14.87 seconds, to run the final in 14.81 seconds.
Her Dad Brendan was brimming with pride when he said she was almost like a "veteran" of the field now, handling her nerves with aplomb.
Lacey had a few techniques for dealing with butterflies.
"While I am waiting at the start it is nerve wracking. I calm myself down by taking three deep breaths.
"When the starter's gun goes off, all my nerves go away and I just want to win.
"My dream is to one day win an Olympic gold medal. I want to run like Sha'Carrie Richardson and Cathy Freeman," Lacey said.
