Health

Opposition suggests risk to Eurobodalla Hospital delivery after GST cut

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 19 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 2:14pm
From left: Walbunja Elder Bunja Smith, Rebecca Wark, NSW Premier Chris Minns, Margaret Bennett, South Coast MP Liza Butler and Bega MP Dr Michael Holland at the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital site in April 2023.
The scope and delivery date of the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital has been called into question by the NSW Opposition.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

