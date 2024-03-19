Opposition suggests risk to Eurobodalla Hospital delivery after GST cut

The scope and delivery date of the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital has been called into question by the NSW Opposition.
Opposition leader Mark Speakman raised the issue in Question Time on Thursday, March 14, calling on the NSW Health Minister Ryan Park to "rule out" any changes to the $260 million project.
The debate comes after NSW is set to loose $310 million in GST funding for 2024/25 compared to the previous financial year.
Premier Chris Minns is campaigning to change the GST distribution system, which has larger payments going to Victoria and Western Australia.
"The new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital is at risk of reduced scope and delay due to Chris Minns' failure to pick up the phone to Anthony Albanese to secure a fair share of GST funding for NSW," Mr Speakman said.
"In Question Time I asked Health Minister Ryan Park whether he would rule out any changes to the scope or delivery date of Eurobodalla Hospital in response to the slashing of GST revenue for NSW.
"The Health Minister failed to rule these out.
"Chris Minns and the Member for Bega should be standing up for the community instead of allowing the Albanese Labor Government to send the tax dollars of hard-working NSW men and women to WA and Victoria."
Asked to clarify any proposed changes to the hospital project, Minister Park told Australian Community Media "the NSW Government is dedicated to providing the South Coast community with enhanced health services through the $260 million investment into the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital."
"When we provide our highly skilled workforce with updated technology and infrastructure, we're strengthening the overall clinician and patient experience with improved health care and service.
"We will continue to update and work with the community throughout the redevelopment."
NSW Health confirmed construction of the new hospital will start following planning approval and the appointment of a main works contractor, which is expected in the coming months.
The NSW Government is expected to deliver a budget deficit in June. In explaining the GST shortfall, the Commonwealth Grants Commission said government services were cheaper to provide in NSW because only 5.1 per cent of the population lived in outer regional and remote areas, compared to a national average of 10 per cent.
