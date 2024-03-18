New art prize opportunity for Eurobodalla students

Young aspiring artists are being called to showcase their talent as part of the first University of Wollongong (UOW) Eurobodalla Art Prize.
Open to high school and primary school students throughout the Eurobodalla region, the art prize is a unique opportunity for emerging artists to get creative and go into the running for a $250 cash prize.
There are four categories available:
Jaimey Facchin, UOW Eurobodalla campus manager, said there was an incredible artistic community in the region and this was a chance for emerging artists to share their work with the community, often for the very first time.
"We recently worked with Batemans Bay High School to commission new artworks by young local Indigenous artists for the UOW Eurobodalla campus, and that process provided the impetus for the art prize."
"We loved working with the students and we realised there are so many amazing artists throughout our schools who just need the chance to shine.
"We have developed the art prize, which we hope will be an annual event, with the aim of giving young people an opportunity to display their talent. Eurobodalla is brimming with artistic inspiration, and this is a chance for budding artists to bring their creativity to life," Mr Faccin said.
All entrants will be on display in an art exhibition at Batemans Bay Library, which will be open to the community throughout the month of May. The artworks must be 2D and must be on paper, using art supplies such as paint, pencil, pastels, and paper collage.
The winning artworks will also be displayed for the remainder of the year at Batemans Bay Library.
Entries are open from April 2-26.
For more information, visit www.uow.edu.au/about/locations/eurobodalla/community--schools/art-prize-2024/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.