Eurobodalla's rich history showcased in the Australian Heritage Festival

The rich history of the Eurobodalla and surrounding areas will be showcased through some gorgeous events for the Australian Heritage Festival.
Now in its 44th year, the festival runs from April 18 to May 19.
It is organised and run by the National Trust which supports historical societies, libraries, councils, churches and community groups by marketing and promoting their events for the festival.
The program will not be finalised until April 8 but already there are four events scheduled in Tilba, one in Batemans Bay, one in Braidwood and one in Nimmitabel.
National Trust Australia (NSW) director of marketing and communications, Leah Tasker, said the festival was originally created as a celebration of the nation's natural, cultural and built heritage.
"The festival has that same essence today of celebrating local heritage and bringing communities together to celebrate what we value," she said.
The theme of the festival this year is connections.
"It is celebrating the rich and diverse stories of our nation," Ms Tasker said.
"We are encouraging communities to come together to develop these events and celebrate connections with the past and how those new connections shape our future as well," she said.
The Batemans Bay Heritage Museum is putting on an event called The Clyde Oyster...a Tale of Two Valves.
The free event runs from 10am to 3pm on several days, including weekends.
There will be tastings, photo opportunities, salty tales and more as people learn how the Sydney Rock Oyster has become a cultivated international bestseller.
Over the weekend of May 4-5, an array of country gardens and historic houses in Braidwood will be open to the public, transporting people back in time.
Tickets for the self-drive event cost $195.
Nimmitabel is holding its free, family-friendly Steampunk @ Altitude Festival on the same weekend.
It offers oddities, games, markets, laughter and high-jinx in the historic town with its Nimmity Bell toll.
Tilba Walks Heritage Talks Walking Tours are conducting four tours.
As the sun graces the horizon on Thursday, 18 April, the first tour delves into the vibrant cultural history of the area.
On Tilba's Heritage Walk to Brunch you will hear intriguing tidbits and perhaps some tall tales.
It will also reveal the living history of the region for a unique perspective on the Far South Coast.
The walk through the National Trust Village of Central Tilba promises an evening of connection, heritage and captivating local stories transformed into poetic canvases by seven talented local poets.
The third is a High Tea at Historical Henkley Farm from 11am to 2.30pm on April 20.
The carefree slow food event gives insights into the local history of the farm, one of the earliest working farms in Tilba.
The High Tea will offer seasonal delights created by renowned local Chefs of the Tilba Cooks.
On April 21 at 10.30am it is holding a Connections Shared Story Walk.
Local guide Sharon Mason from Gnarl Cultural Tours will join that walk to seamlessly weave settlement histories with local cultural heritage.
