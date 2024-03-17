Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Eurobodalla's rich history showcased in the Australian Heritage Festival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:13pm, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tilba Talks Heritage Walks is holding four events as part of the National Trust's Heritage Festival that runs from April 18 to May 19. Picture supplied
Tilba Talks Heritage Walks is holding four events as part of the National Trust's Heritage Festival that runs from April 18 to May 19. Picture supplied

The rich history of the Eurobodalla and surrounding areas will be showcased through some gorgeous events for the Australian Heritage Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.