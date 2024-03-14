Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NAB will close Moruya branch in June, cites change in banking habits

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated March 14 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moruya NAB Branch will close permanently on Wednesday, June 12. Picture Google Maps
Moruya NAB Branch will close permanently on Wednesday, June 12. Picture Google Maps

Moruya NAB customers will be required to travel to Batemans Bay for in-person banking after the bank confirmed it will close its Vulcan Street branch in June.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.