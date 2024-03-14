NAB will close Moruya branch in June, cites change in banking habits

Moruya NAB customers will be required to travel to Batemans Bay for in-person banking after the bank confirmed it will close its Vulcan Street branch in June.
Citing a drop in branch visits, NAB are directing their customers to Moruya Post Office where they can withdraw cash, make a deposit and check an account balance. The closure will take place on Wednesday, June 12.
Approximately 56 percent of NAB customers in Moruya have made a visit to the branch in the past year according to internal records.
Of those, 79 percent are registered for online banking and only 8 percent rely solely on branch-only banking.
The bank also reports more than 72 percent of customers are using other locations.
"While we understand the community will be disappointed, this decision was made after looking closely at the number of customers using this branch and the increased use of digital banking in the area," NAB Retail Customer Executive Karen Hurley said.
"Just as they're using online government services to complete their tax or a Medicare claim, locals in Moruya are increasingly choosing to bank digitally because it's more convenient."
NAB confirms there will be no job losses from the branch closure with the team redeployed to other roles across the business.
The move follows the closure or planned closure of 10 NAB branches in regional or rural NSW this year. Moruya joins Cessnock, Gundagai, Kyogle, Lithgow, Oberon, Scone, Temora, Woolgoolga and Yass.
In late 2022, Narooma's NAB branch closed its doors.
When Lithgow and Oberon branches were slated for closure in January, Calare MP Andrew Gee called the move "disgraceful".
"Bank closures in our region and across country Australia have become an epidemic and represent a stab in the back of the communities which have built the wealth of these banks for generations," he said.
"This is devastating for our community members who continue to bank at these branches, but also for the bank staff members who have often built relationships with customers lasting many years, and who no doubt want to see the branches stay open."
