Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Narooma gears up: New trails attract first racing event to boost tourism

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 5 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rocky Trail is bringing its flagship Fox Superflow series to Narooma on March 9-10. Picture by Rocky Trail
Rocky Trail is bringing its flagship Fox Superflow series to Narooma on March 9-10. Picture by Rocky Trail

Narooma's newly built mountain bike trails will host a premier racing event that will put the region on the national map.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.