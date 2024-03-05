Narooma gears up: New trails attract first racing event to boost tourism

Narooma's newly built mountain bike trails will host a premier racing event that will put the region on the national map.
The trails, a passion project of the dedicated Narooma Mountain Bike Club, has already been turning heads and has attracted the attention of Rocky Trail, one of Australia's leading mountain bike event organisers.
Rocky Trail is bringing its flagship Fox Superflow series to Narooma on March 9-10.
Rocky Trail does not choose venues lightly and was impressed by the variety, quality, and flow of the Narooma network in the beautiful Bodalla State Forest.
From winding single tracks through lush forests to exhilarating climbs and berms, the trails cater to all skill levels, offering a thrilling experience for beginners and seasoned riders alike.
What makes their Fox Superflow event unique is its "Race the Way You Ride" motto.
Racers tackle three tracks and the rest of the network remains open for exploration and shuttling, encouraging riders to come early and stay longer.
The enthusiasm surrounding the trails is contagious.
Since their opening, the riding community has showered them with overwhelmingly positive feedback, recognising them as a major asset to the growing mountain bike scene on the NSW South Coast.
Local businesses are also jumping on board, recognising the potential and actively connecting with the riding community.
The excitement has reached the ears of Eurobodalla Shire Council which is supporting the Rocky Trail event.
Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher gave enthusiastic support.
"The excitement keeps rolling for mountain biking in the Eurobodalla.
We're thrilled to see an event showcase the new Narooma trails so soon after opening.
"This will be a great taste-tester event for businesses and the community to get a feel of this type of tourism," Mr Hatcher said.
Mark your calendars, grab your friends and family, and get ready to cheer, explore, and maybe even catch the mountain biking bug.
Riders are encouraged to arrive at the Event Centre at 8am on Saturday, March 9, for official welcomes at 8.30am and rider briefings at 8.45am.
The race is on from 9am to 3.30pm on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10.
There are three tracks with five runs on each.
The fastest time per track counts.
There is no start order or cut-off time.
For more information and to register head to the Rocky Trail Superflow series website.
