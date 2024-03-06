Far South Coast Group CWA cookery and craft competition, Bermagui, March 12

Every year in March the Far South Coast Group (FSCG) Country Women's Association (CWA) gathers in Bermagui for its Land Cookery and Handicraft competition.
CWA branches of FSCG from Batemans Bay to Eden enter their best cookery and craft for judging.
The winning entries go onto the CWA's state competition.
Members of the public are invited to attend the FSCG CWA Cookery and Handicraft competition which will be held at Bermagui Country Club from around 1pm on Tuesday, March 12.
It is your opportunity to see the best cookery and craft from your local CWA members.
The CWA Land Cookery competition, sponsored by the Land newspaper, is open to any person residing in NSW or ACT.
Cakes on display include fruit, sultana, butter, chocolate, marble jaffa, apricot, sponge and orange.
There will also be fruit pudding, almond bread, remembrance biscuits, zucchini and capsicum pickles, lemon and carrot marmalade, plus a junior section with tea cakes and decorated cupcakes.
The CWA Handicraft Group competition is open to CWA members to exhibit their best work.
Branches enter eight articles of any handicraft technique with at least one garment of knitting or crochet in pure wool.
There are also open classes in the Handicraft competition for CWA members 80 years and over, juniors, and male relatives of a CWA member.
Also open to all residents of NSW and ACT is the natural fibres section for a knee or cot rug, hand-knitted or hand-crocheted garments, and a felted garment.
The competition coincides with Sculpture Bermagui which runs from March 9-17.
Take the opportunity to view some extraordinary pieces of art before joining the CWA at Bermagui Country Club from around 1pm to see the best CWA cooking and craft on display.
