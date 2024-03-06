Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Far South Coast Group CWA cookery and craft competition, Bermagui, March 12

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 6 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Far South Coast Group CWA members with their winning sponge cakes. Their annual cookery and handicraft competition is being held at Bermagui Country Club on Tuesday, March 12, from around 1pm. Picture supplied
Every year in March the Far South Coast Group (FSCG) Country Women's Association (CWA) gathers in Bermagui for its Land Cookery and Handicraft competition.

