Blossom Young's evolution in sculpture leads her to Sculpture Bermagui

It has been a long time between exhibitions and during that time Bermagui's Blossom Young has moved to functional pottery and back to ceramic sculpture and art.
Born in Yowrie, Ms Young has always been creative and loved painting and drawing.
She worked in graphic design for ten years before going to art school in Sydney.
"In the first year you get to try all the different disciplines and I really fell in love with ceramics, and figurative sculpture with that," she said.
Fresh out of art school she held an exhibition at Bermagui's Shop7 Art Space with her mother who is also an artist.
That was 11 years ago.
Ms Young lived in Mullumbimby for many years where she ran an art gallery that supported local artists.
She had a studio at the back of the gallery.
"I went more towards functional pieces because they sold well in the shop."
Since moving to Bermagui three years ago to be near her mother, a resident of 12 years, Ms Young is doing less functional pieces and returning to sculpture as art.
Working in a popular Bermagui café gives her the income to do that.
"You can do the art you like rather than what you think will sell," Ms Young said.
Ms Young takes her inspiration from the perfect design of nature.
"I look at humans, plants and animals and how perfectly designed they are.
"I love the shapes, colours and symmetry," she said.
From there she either simplifies or embellishes.
Most of her sculptural pieces have been busts because she especially loves doing faces.
"Each one is different, and I am fascinated by the details that make them unique," Ms Young said.
"My previous work was more stylised but now I try to make them more realistic."
The exquisite faces are not based on any one person.
Rather she may look at several photos to check the proportions.
In the next evolution of her work, she intends to make a sculpture of the full body starting with a to-scale 96-centimetre drawing.
"Once I get that accurate, I will use it as a model and start adding personality."
Ms Young has visited Sculpture Bermagui for years, examining every exhibit.
She is delighted that people she knows from the town who don't know about her creative side will get to see her work.
As many sculptors find, the work takes on a life of its own.
"I start with wanting to create a balanced face and each one has its own mood and personality emerge," she said.
"I am not forcing it but working with it until I feel it's complete."
Sculpture Bermagui opens on Saturday, March 9, and runs until March 17.
