New Qantas planes to improve Canberra service

Qantas is starting flights with new state-of-the-art aircraft on Canberra routes, with the first flight landing at the airport on Friday morning.
The long-serving Boeing 717 is being replaced by the Airbus 220. Qantas says the new planes are better in lots of ways: they are quieter; they have more overhead luggage space; they have Wi-Fi; seats in economy have more padding than those in the Boeings; there are charging ports for laptops and phones in economy seats.
"The QantasLink A220 is an efficient aircraft using up to 25 per cent less fuel burn per seat than the Boeing 717s they replace," the airline said.
"The cabin gives a sense of spaciousness and features higher ceilings and large windows letting in more natural light."
Qantas said the interior decoration would be different with "new materials and colours to make the cabin feel calmer and brighter".
The striking green artwork livery of the first A220 aircraft is adapted from Indigenous artist Maringka Baker's Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa. The fuselage design, created in collaboration with Ms Baker, features more than 20,000 dots by more than 100 painters.
Indigenous Australian design agency Balarinji has worked with Qantas on all of the Flying Art Series liveries.
Maringka Baker is recognised as one of Australia's most accomplished artists. She began painting in order to tell her ancestral stories relating to travel, women's ceremonial business, family connections and traditional lands.
Canberra Airport welcomed the introduction of the new plane.
"We are excited about the launch of Qantas's maiden A220 flight in Canberra. These state-of-the-art planes are perfect for the Canberra market, offering more environmentally friendly and premium travel options to Canberrans and visitors to the nation's capital," the airport's head of aviation, Michael Thomson, said.
The change in aircraft was decided when Alan Joyce was the Qantas chief executive. His successor Vanessa Hudson has signalled that she wants to improve the image of the heavily-criticised airline.
In the past, the head of Canberra Airport has blasted Qantas over the high level of cancellations of its flights between Canberra and Sydney. At its worst period, more than one in 10 of those flights were bumped.
Mr Joyce's successor has indicated she wants to improve the performance. Qantas is trumpeting the fact that Canberra is the first destination for the new aircraft.
"We're investing heavily in new aircraft that are a step-change from the technology they replace. They have more comfortable cabins and can fly further, opening up a lot of new routes domestically and overseas," Qantas' new chief executive said.
"These next-generation aircraft are up to 50 per cent quieter and generate 20 per cent less carbon emissions. We're already seeing a significant benefit from lower fuel burn, which helps put downward pressure on fares given it's our biggest single cost."
