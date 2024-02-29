Grumpy Old Man - so-called reality television is becoming more unrealistic

Is it just me, or does anyone else get the feeling that so-called reality television is the worst thing invented in recent years?
Let's have a look at the way reality TV has evolved over the years.
It started off fairly benign, and the viewers jumped on board to what was essentially unusual competitions in completely unrealistic situations, which seemed at odds with the whole idea of "reality" television.
And Australians showed they liked things nice and calm, voting out anyone controversial and liable to cause drama, ignoring the pleas of organisers to create scenarios people wanted to watch, not be in.
But when things got a bit boring and viewers started dropping off, teams of editors came in and started manipulating things, creating false dramas in an effort to hook the audience.
Things were thrown, people walked out, everything was a drama, and the viewers started lapping it up as reality TV became more akin to the trash TV so often associated with the USA.
But the teams of editors creating artificial heroes and villains in reality television can be expensive and difficult to manage, so it seems the show creators struck a simple and less expensive idea.
They decided to recruit the most deplorable, unlikeable, morally bankrupt drama queens and kings to take part in reality television shows.
The only stipulations was that they had to look good, because this is television after all, and apparently no-one wants to watch real people who look like they have just walked out of the average urban house.
But beyond that the bets are off, and anything goes.
And so a new wave of reality television was born, highlighting and celebrating the worst, most shallow, vacuous, self-centred air heads within society.
Which of course is a worrying trend as these idiots could well be seen as the role models our young people need to emulate if they want their five minutes of fame.
While this trend worries me, what is even more concerning is the fear the changes on television might really just reflect the changes already taking place in society.
After earlier rejecting the controversial individuals who seemed hell-bent on stirring the pot and tipping over the apple cart, we are starting to embrace the people doing just that, and more.
Perhaps it shows that we as a community are becoming more confrontational and self centred, more concerned with looking good than the old Aussie attitude of ensuring everyone has a fair go.
Isn't that a sad thought?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.