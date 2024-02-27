More than 70 join five-kilometre community run in Narooma on Sunday

Narooma's Bar Beach was buzzing on Sunday when more than 70 people joined a five-kilometre community run.
The LFG X LSKD Community Run on February 25 was organised by Hollie Betts, founder of LFG Run Community.
Lift Fitness Group (LFG) ran it in partnership with LSKD, a lifestyle brand that shares LFG's passion for adventure, fitness and community.
"The event was a resounding success with more than 70 participants coming together for a memorable day of fitness, fun and community spirit," Ms Betts said.
"Despite the weather challenge, everyone showed incredible determination and camaraderie as they tackled the scenic five-kilometre route along the coast."
Throughout the day everyone enjoyed various activities and amenities including post-run ice baths with huge thanks to Nina Ashley, and delicious coffee from the mobile coffee van.
"It all fostered beautiful connections within our community," Ms Betts said.
"While there wasn't an official winner of the event, Angus from Narooma Bike Shop completed the five-kilometre run in an impressive 19 minutes.
"It was clear though that everyone embraced the spirit of the event wholeheartedly, regardless of their finishing time," she said.
Through the partnership with LSKD, Nathan Campbell, Sophie Scobie and Roxy Rose were the lucky recipients of three LSKD vouchers in a giveaway draw as a token of appreciation for their support of the run.
Both Lift Fitness gym members and the Community Run members also get perks such as 15 percent discounts on LSKD activewear and accessories online.
On the day, Indi Campbell and Sienna Rose won Ice Creamery vouchers.
Further demonstrating the true community spirit and generosity, the Trish Rose and Leah Rose family donated ice.
Ms Betts said events like the LFG X LSKD Community Run promote health, fitness and active lifestyles among residents.
Given the incredible take-up of the LFG Run Community the Sunday morning run has become at permanent fixture in Narooma.
Enjoy the fun and camaraderie at Bar Beach car park every Sunday at 7am for two-, five- or ten-kilometre courses.
Everyone is welcome, from seasoned runners to those beginning their fitness journey.
You don't even have to be a runner to join.
Walking, jogging and working your way up to running are all encouraged.
"It is truly inspiring to see our community come together in such a positive way," Ms Betts said.
"What an absolutely incredible morning it was.
"Our five-kilometre LFG X LSKD Community Run was a huge success with everyone giving their all."
