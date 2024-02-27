Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The other big event for oyster farmers: Sydney Royal oyster competition

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 28 2024 - 11:05am, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Harris of Harris Oysters has been growing oysters for just five years but won silver at the 2022 and 2023 Sydney Royal Aquaculture Competition. The oysters grow in floating baskets opposite each other. Picture supplied
Mark Harris of Harris Oysters has been growing oysters for just five years but won silver at the 2022 and 2023 Sydney Royal Aquaculture Competition. The oysters grow in floating baskets opposite each other. Picture supplied

The Narooma Oyster Festival is two months away but oyster farmers are keeping a close eye on their crop for the Sydney Royal Aquaculture Competition in March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.