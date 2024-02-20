Amor battles desert heat for top ten world championship finish

Andrew Amor has confirmed his credentials as one of the best emerging cross country runners in the country with a standout performance at the world university championships.
Amor was the only Australian to place in the top ten (ninth position) at the World University Cross Country Championships, held in Oman's searing desert heat on Sunday, February 18.
Starting out fast, Amor negotiated the 10km track in Muscat ahead of his three teammates, with their impressive combined score narrowly missing out on a podium finish.
"It was an absolute honour to be selected to represent Australia in the World University Cross Country Championships. I've had a blast with the team and enjoyed the entire experience," Amor told athlectics.com.au after the race.
"I'm really happy with how I ran and executed the race and can't wait to learn from this opportunity which is hopefully not my last Aussie team."
The New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU) runner can be seen during his offseason tearing around Batehaven's streets - where his parents Cynthia and Simon own the newsagency.
"Our customers always come in and say they saw Andrew running around here and there, over the bridge, down at Surf Beach," said Cynthia Amor.
The Amor's moved to Batehaven from Ballarat in 2020 and Andrew works in the shop during the five months he is home. Unsurprisingly, he did the Batemans Bay park run last year and broke the record.
A talented runner through school, Amor recorded a second place finish at the Victorian State Cross Country Championships and a seventh place finish at Nationals - as a 17-year-old.
He has built on his talent under the coaching of Bob Devries at NMHU.
Amor is a three time NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association) Division II All-American, finished fifth at the Division II Championships in Joplin, Missouri in November and he was the 2023 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Runner of the Year.
Cynthia Amor said his coach nominated him for the University Games.
"He was told by the Athletics Australia representative that there were a lot of nominations," she said.
"We were more than happy for Andrew to go to Oman. What a great opportunity to represent Australia and we were thrilled, but not surprised by his result.
"Andrew gives his running 100 per cent and deserves every success he gets."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.