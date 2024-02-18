Top Durable Build & Construction Materials For Coastal Properties

Living by the ocean can have its perks, but you need to be conscious of the materials used in the construction of a coastal home. Picture Shutterstock

But what if you're building a coastal property?



Choosing the wrong materials can be disastrous.



Due to the weather conditions, salt spray and more, it's essential that you choose the best, durable building materials.



Choose PVC Fencing

You should seriously consider PVC fencing panels in Australia for your coastal home build. PVC, which is short for 'polyvinyl chloride', is a durable and affordable fencing solution for coastal homes.



Unlike metal or timber fencing, PVC is also resistant to rust or mould and other forms of decay and dilapidation caused by the harsh Aussie weather that is so prevalent in coastal areas.



It's durable, will last decades, and is perfect for a coastal property. You can paint it any colour you like as well, so it will blend in with the rest of your property.

Plastic and Other Composites

While we're on the topic of plastic material used for home construction, it's worth mentioning that plastic and composite materials can be used for decking, trim, roofing, windows and doors.



This can be a viable alternative to wood.



Plastics and composites will remain durable in coastal environments and typically require less maintenance.

The benefit to this building material is that they won't degrade by water and salt exposure like a coastal property is prone to, and are not susceptible to growing moulds and fungi as wood can when it gets damp.



However, you will need to paint these materials to protect them from UV exposure.

Cement Board

Cement board is a good and viable product to use in construction for coastal properties, but It's important to keep in mind that it still needs to be painted in order to perform acceptably for your build.



Cement board is mainly used for siding and trims.



This material is mould and fungus-resistant, again ideal for a damp seaside climate.

Also, the saltwater spray will have minimal impact on the cement board, provided it is painted regularly.



When it comes to wind resistance, cement board performs similarly to timber building products in highly windy conditions.

Metal

Some common metal building materials ideal for coastal properties are stainless steel, galvanised steel, aluminium, and copper.



Metal is commonly used for roofing, siding, trim, windows, fascia and doors.

Metal looks great, but it is also a great material that is durable and strong - ideal for saltwater coastal areas. It's also deficient maintenance but may appear oxidised after some years if you're okay with this.



You can get ahead of this by choosing particular materials that will rust a particular colour - and rust actually creates a barrier for further oxidation.

It's also environmentally friendly, as it's a recyclable material, and steel manufacturing has a relatively low impact on the earth.



Apart from stainless steel, you can coat and paint metal for further protection for your new home.

Materials for Windows

Worried about those gripping ocean breezes and downright destructive coastal winds?



You should consider double glazing for your coastal home's windows, which will minimise heat transfer while still allowing natural light to come in.



This will also reduce noise pollution, such as the sound of passing traffic, neighbour's music or the roar of the ocean or a coastal windstorm.

When it comes to frames, powder-coated aluminium will keep water out while staying rust-free and meeting wind load specifications.



Aluminium is strong, slimline and available in a wide variety of colours to match your new home without spoiling the seaside view.

Insulation Options

Coastal homes need to stay cool in the hot Aussie summer and warm during a brutal coastal winter.



Choosing a suitable insulation material is critical here.



Spray foam is a great option, as it's not just a barrier; it acts as armour and will expand to fill nooks and crannies, ensuring no moisture can penetrate your home.

Another option is rigid foam boards, which are more than just layers of protection.



They are easy-to-install and an ideal solution that stands guard against moisture ingress and will insulate your home. Talk to your builder about the ideal insulation for your new coastal home build.

A Coastal Conclusion

