Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Canberra investors list retro South Coast motel for sale

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated February 19 2024 - 11:20am, first published February 15 2024 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of Canberra investors are selling a pair of neighbouring motels in Batemans Bay, two years after they relaunched one of them as modern holiday accommodation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.