Fishing group disputes conservationists' claims about marine parks

The Nature Coast Marine Group (NCMG) has claimed that the fishing amnesty is harming biodiversity.
It said that fishing has caused the decline of the blue groper and the lack of large fish around Montague Island.
It also said the decline had impacted one of the controls for the urchins that have proliferated in the southern oceans.
The reason urchin numbers have increased and the kelp has been dying is warming waters.
The blue groper and other large sedentary fishes have mostly declined due to the enormous increase in the seal population.
Based on personal observations, the seal population has increased from about 50 resident seals at Montague Island in 1979 to about 4,000 in 2024.
This increase means that an extra 14,000 tonnes of fish and squid are consumed every year compared with 1979.
NCMG member Dr Jane Elek said that "research showed that sanctuary zones where marine life is fully protected are the only areas showing improvement since marine parks opened".
That is misinformation.
Sanctuary zones are not 'fully protected'.
Dr Elek said that "if sanctuary zones are restored in Australia's marine parks the damage to the fish population may be reversible just like the humpback whale numbers have recovered".
NSW has one of the best managed fisheries in the world, with virtually all fish stocks in good health.
NSW marine parks are not fishery management tools but areas to conserve marine biodiversity.
Sanctuary zones within marine parks give an illusory impression of 'full protection' to extreme green conservation groups.
An extensive assessment published by NSW Department of Primary Industries (Fisheries) in 2017 showed that the greatest threats to marine biodiversity were pollution in all its forms.
Fishing came in 13th, and is the only threat to the marine environment that is effectively managed.
Commercial and recreational fishing is strongly regulated with quotas and bag limits.
Dr Elek claimed that "sanctuaries provide valuable spillover into adjacent areas".
That is misreading science.
Effective spillover has never been demonstrated to be a significant component of fishery management in Australia.
It has been shown to be significant in badly managed overseas fisheries subjected to severe overfishing and reef damage.
It is devastating that NCMG is responsible for such misleading articles.
With over 600 unregulated stormwater outlets and six sewerage outfalls in Eurobodalla Shire alone NCMG still does not get it that rectifying pollution will be a massive step forward for all marine species.
The Narooma Port Committee informally represents the interests of the recreational and commercial line fishermen, charter boat operators and tackle stores in Narooma.
