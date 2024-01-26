Moruya international relations and education pioneer honoured

Moruya resident Michael Fay has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) as part of the 2024 Australia Day honours for his service to international relations and education.
Spanning a five decade career, Mr Fay was the co-founder and managing director of the Insearch Language Centre at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).
Mr Fay founded the centre in 1987 and it is now called UTS College. The institution develops the skills, confidence and credentials of more than 5,000 students from 75 countries in preparation for university.
After finishing as managing director in 2000 (he is a UTS honorary fellow), Mr Fay became Head of Educational Services at ASEAN Focus Group, an organisation focusing on business opportunities which lie in Australia, India and the ten member countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations.
Mr Fay is a regional specialist on business and education in Southeast Asia and has served on the boards of the National ELT Accreditation Scheme (NEAS Australia) and the Australia Indonesia Business Council (AIBC) from 2015-19.
In 1994 he founded the Australia Centre Medan in the province of North Sumatra in Indonesia. The centre offers a range of english language training and also offers free information and counselling on overseas study.
Mr Fay has convened the ASEAN Australia Education Dialogue since 2018 - a conference that strengthens Australia's eduction and training relationship with stakeholders in the ASEAN region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.