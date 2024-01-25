Richard Adams OAM: Mogo's hidden treasure

On Australia Day 2024 Jeremadra resident Richard Adams will receive an Order of Australia medal for service to the community of Mogo.
In 2016, Mr Adams became the inaugural president of Mogo's Village Business Chamber.
In 2019, the Hidden Treasures Mogo owner received the Outstanding Business Leader Award by Eurobodalla Shire Council.
He is also a volunteer supporter of BizRebuild, a community rebuilding initiative of the Australian Business Council.
Of his OAM nomination Mr Adams told the Bay Post/Moruya Examiner he thought it was "spam".
"I didn't know what it was to be honest," he said.
"I had to ask a friend: 'Have you heard of this OAM thing?'"
For Mr Adams the gift is in the giving.
"I think I'm most proud of being able to assist someone," he said.
"Whether that's in business or after the fires or floods. To be able to sit there and talk to someone and just help them out.
"Just to listen to them, I think that's the biggest thing," Mr Adams said.
Charity for community is something Mr Adams was exposed to from a young age.
"I grew up as one of three brothers in housing commission watching everyone around me struggle," he said.
"What made everything easier was the friends and family around you, the community."
Mr Adams says he's been fortunate and successful in business.
For him, business was a pathway to charity.
"Being able to employ someone who needs it," he said.
"I've found that the more productive you are, the more that people around you are able to learn, and to achieve."
Mr Adams says he wouldn't be receiving his OAM without the support of his family, staff and community.
"Without them I wouldn't be able to do half of the things that I do," he said.
"Everyone has been very supportive of me helping people, which has allowed me to.
"They've picked up the slack that allows me to help everyone. Every person I deal with has helped me get this award without even knowing it. It's completely bizarre," Mr Adams said.
As out of the blue as this award is, he said it reaffirmed his commitment to helping others.
"It just makes me want to do more," Mr Adams said.
"The work is ongoing."
