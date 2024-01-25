Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Richard Adams OAM: Mogo's hidden treasure

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 29 2024 - 2:02pm, first published January 26 2024 - 8:00am
On Australia Day 2024 Jeremadra resident Richard Adams will receive an Order of Australia medal for service to the community of Mogo.

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

