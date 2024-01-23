Grab a courtesy lift to and from the action Advertising Feature

Catch the courtesy bus to and from the Steampacket Hotel. Pictures supplied

Have a beer, have a boogie, then catch a free ride home.

The Steampacket Hotel's new courtesy bus will get you to and from the action, Thursday to Sunday.

"Having a couple of drinks, and having a feed, and then knowing that you can safely get home from our events, allows you to relax, enjoy yourself, and stay on a bit longer," said Jake Adams, venue manager.



"This is especially great with our live music on the weekends."



The bus leaves the Steampacket Hotel on the hour, and runs until 11pm.

"We're learning where people are and what they want from the service," Mr Adams said.



"We've devised a circuit that includes the north side as far as Maloneys Beach and Long Beach, and then heading down through Mogo and then through Broulee, Mossy Point, and then George Bass Drive, up to Surfside."

For groups of up to ten people, you can even arrange for the courtesy bus to pick you up from your front door!

"We did a trip to Ulladulla to go and pick up some people for a Christmas party, and that was two trips back and forth. We can absolutely make it work, it's just a matter of getting in touch," Mr Adams said.



Enjoy a meal and a drink with family and friends.

One of the big questions on everyone's mind is, "Will the bus run outside of school holidays?"

Mr Adams assures that it absolutely will!

"We are going to be the life-force of the area, getting the locals in, and people from the broader region to come out and have a drink, have a feed, and then get safely home as well."



"We're not too far away, and we want to make it easy for everyone to come out and enjoy their night."



Whether for dinner with the family, drinks with mates, or a game of trivia - there's plenty of reasons to visit the Steampacket Hotel.