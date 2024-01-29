Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

How to ditch late summer holiday bedtimes as kids head back-to-school

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 30 2024 - 4:57pm, first published January 29 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file picture of children sleeping. Picture from Canva
A file picture of children sleeping. Picture from Canva

At the end of the summer holidays, it's understandable that most kids' sleep is a bit out of whack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.