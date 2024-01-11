Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Man shot and killed by police at medical centre identified

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 12 2024 - 10:59am, first published January 11 2024 - 11:37am
Alexander Pinnock was the subject of an A Current Affair program in April 2023. Picture: Nine
A man shot dead by police at a Nowra medical centre on Wednesday had a history of poor mental health and delusional behaviour, having recently made headlines for masquerading - convincingly - as a qualified lawyer.

