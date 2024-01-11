'Seeing by wireless', a poisoned foot and Moruya granite: headlines in 1924

The latest development in connection with broadcasting is what is called television, or seeing by wireless.
Master Noel, younger son of Mr and Mrs A L Jeffery, accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday. He was out shooting rabbits when he tripped, and rifle firing, the bullet entered the lad's ankle.
Although the bullet has not yet been located, Noel is progressing favorably.
During the past few months rumours have been in circulation that it had been decided to obtain the granite from Moruya for the North Shore bridge approaches, and that from 500 to 700 men would commence work this month at Pompey Point Quarry.
The Under-Secretary stated that the decision rests entirely with the successful tenderer as to whether this quarry will be made use of.
In the event of it being decided to obtain the granite from Moruya, a considerable number of men will be employed quarrying and dressing the granite, and additional steamers will run between Moruya and Sydney.
On Friday last week the death of Mrs Ester Constable, relict of the late Charles Constable took place.
Deceased had resided in Moruya for the greater part of her life. She was the daughter of the late Mr William Thomas and was born at Moruya 80 years ago.
She had devoted her life to her home and the rearing of a large family. She and her sister Mrs J Green (who predeceased her eight months ago) were expert horse-women in the hey-day of their youth.
When leaving Narooma on Saturday last for Sydney, the coastal steamer Kianga struck the bar, and was slightly damaged. Pumps were put into operation and the steamer returned to the wharf.
One of her planks forward was stove in. After a survey had been made temporary repairs were effected and she sailed for Sydney.
The Kianga is a wooden twin screw steamer of 338 tons gross, owned by the Sawmillers' Shipping Co, and in which Messrs G Mitchell (Moruya), C and H Mitchell (Narooma), M Ryan and A J Fenning (Batemans Bay) have an interest.
The recent trip of the Kianga was an unlucky one, as while she was at Melbourne her cook fell overboard, but died after being rescued from the water.
