'Passionate' advocate for regions steps up to expanded role

Securing the skills to help regions thrive will be a key focus for Rowena Abbey as she heads up an expanded development organisation.
The former Yass Valley mayor and 2023 OAM recipient was appointed as chair of Regional Development Australia Southern NSW and ACT just before Christmas 2023. She was formerly chair of Regional Development Australia Southern Inland but a ministerial review saw the region expanded to also include the ACT, Eurobodalla and Bega.
Mrs Abbey applied for chairmanship of the expanded area in an open process. It is a voluntary role.
She is no stranger to public representation, having served on Yass Valley Council for 13 years, including as mayor from 2012 to 2021. She is also a former chair of the Canberra Joint Organisation of Councils and the NSW Joint Organisations forum, and executive member of the Country Mayors Association. In addition, she has served on government, community and private sector committees.
As a Yass district resident and active community member, she says it's important that regions receive due attention.
"I still feel very passionate about getting things right in the region. I live outside of Yass on a farm, right on edge of Canberra, but we still manage to keep that small community closeness country town feel," Mrs Abbey said.
"I just think that's a terribly important part of regional NSW. It's what makes us want to live and be here."
Mrs Abbey believed the knowledge acquired from her various roles would equip her well. Her 18-month term takes effect in April.
Following Minister Kristy McBain's review, RDASI will merge with ACT, Eurobodalla and Bega. Mrs Abbey said the review was aimed at streamlining RDAs and geographically aligning them with state planning and council joint organisation boundaries. She pointed out that the ACT also relied on the surrounding region from an economic viewpoint.
RDAs are charged with delivering the regional investment framework and supporting business and projects. They work with councils and advise on the areas in which money is best spent.
Mrs Abbey said RDASI's 'Welcome Experience,' for which it received government funding, had been exceedingly important in drawing more nurses to Goulburn.
Recently, the state-government funded initiative has been expanded to include non-government health and education employees, GPs, aged care, childcare and Aboriginal Medical Services staff. Covering Goulburn Mulwaree, Upper Lachlan, Queanbeyan-Palerang and Yass Valley LGAs, it provides a 'concierge service' for professionals moving to the regions, connecting them with school, housing options and other services before they move.
"The way to keep people in the region is for them to be connected with the community," Mrs Abbey said.
"The trial has gone well and we're hoping for additional grants specifically targeting (skills) across our whole region..."
Mrs Abbey said it was essential to convey to government the issues that needed support. What was deemed important in Sydney or Canberra was not necessarily applicable to rural areas. She listed employment, housing, skills and telecommunications as just some areas for attention.
RDAs also support councils in advocating for strategically important projects, work with communities and liaise with all levels of governments to ensure investments deliver the best outcomes.
Mrs Abbey said RDASI received about $270,000 in annual funding, which would be increased, given the expanded region. But it could also source grants for specific projects, supporting business and communities. The Welcome Experience is one such example.
Similarly, the organisation administers a visa program that can help business source the overseas skills they need.
She hoped to work more closely with councils.
"It's been a bit of them and us and at end of the day it doesn't do us any good because we're all part of the same region," Mrs Abbey said.
"It's about working more closely with them on projects, ways we can support them without taking over Joint Organisation roles and getting more bang for the buck."
The expanded RDA is seeking three replacement board representatives for the nine-member committee. Mrs Abbey said she was hoping for new members from the ACT, Snowy Monaro, Eurobodalla and Young areas to ensure a fair geographic spread.
Applications close at the end of January and can be made via www.rdasi.org.au/
Mrs Abbey said the RDAs hadn't worked as effectively as they could have in the past but they were now invigorated. She believed she had more to give in trying to make the regions better.
"(My goal is) to make this a better organisation than when started. We're well on the way to merging the three areas. We still have another 18 months to do that and get them rocking along," she said.
"With more funding maybe we can do better in some areas. Programs are repeatable so once we have a delivery structure we can deliver it (across) the region."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.