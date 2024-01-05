Tourists cut off by rising Yowaka River rescued by SES

Two tourists spent a night trapped on one side of a dangerously fast moving Yowaka River in Nethercote after a violent storm cut off their return.
The tourists had visited the Nethercote picnic area off Pipeclay Road on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
They walked across a fallen log in the Yowaka River to reach the other side, Bega Valley SES Commander Michelle De Friskbom said, but then the area was hit by a localised but big thunderstorm.
"This caused the river to rise significantly in a short period of time," Ms De Friskbom said.
"The stranded visitors made the right decision not to attempt the return crossing and were able to send text message to a friend, who then raised the alarm."
Ms De Friskbom said the flood rescue team went to the site along with police and paramedics.
After attempting to cross the river, it was deemed too fast and dangerous and the SES team got a rope across to the side where the tourists were stranded.
"We sent space blankets, rations, water and torches to make the overnight stay a little more comfortable," Ms De Friskbom said.
"We also sent a radio across to make communication easier because it was quite a wide section of river and very noisy."
The Bega Valley SES volunteers returned at 6.30am the next morning to find the situation was "still quite difficult" and the tourists were still not able to walk across the river.
"We sent a swimmer across on a tension diagonal (rope safety system across the river) and used our Ark Angel rescue raft.
"The slightly embarrassed tourists were extremely grateful for the welfare provided and a safe return to continue their 'quiet' holiday," Ms De Friskbom said.
"This rescue serves as a great reminder to stay updated with current weather conditions and make safe decisions."
With recent weather rivers can rise quickly, become fast flowing and contain unseen debris.
On January 4, a man drowned in the Yowaka River after it was reported he was struggling in rough water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.