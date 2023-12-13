Lifeline South Coast prepares for 'busiest time of year'

Lifeline South Coast is preparing to see calls for support increase over the Christmas holiday period.
Christmas can be difficult for many people and Lifeline is reminding the community that it's normal to feel isolated, worried or unsettled during this time of year.
Heightened financial pressures, increased family conflict, loneliness or grief and personal stressors can rise or become exacerbated throughout the holiday season.
CEO of Lifeline South Coast Renee Green said that while the Christmas holidays are often depicted as a time to celebrate, the holiday season can be difficult for some people.
"The holidays can bring about a complex and intense set of emotions and can be especially difficult for those who have experienced a loss, are grieving or struggling with isolation," she said.
"It is really important that no one feels they have to face this holiday season alone."
To further support people during the holidays, Lifeline has developed an evidence-informed Holiday Guide which offers understanding, support and practical tips to get through the weeks ahead as healthily as possible.
The new Holiday Guide contains strategies to better manage pressures from financial stress and loneliness through to general wellbeing. Tips range from changing traditions to creating shared music playlists and scheduling downtime for everyone.
"This informative Holiday Guide will give you tools to care for yourself and those you love - and no matter where you are these holidays, please know Lifeline is here for you," Ms Green said.
Lifeline Australia CEO Colin Seery said volunteers will continue to be there for those in need.
"Whether it's 3am on Christmas Day, or 11pm on New Year's Eve, please know that Lifeline will be ready to listen to you and provide the support you need," he said.
If you, or someone you know are feeling overwhelmed, we encourage you to connect with Lifeline in the way you feel most comfortable.
You can phone Lifeline to speak to a Crisis Supporter on 13 11 14 (24/7), text 0477 131 114 (24/7) or chat to Lifeline online at www.lifeline.org.au (24/7).
