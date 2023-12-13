Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Search to resume for boater believed missing at Bermagui

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated December 13 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:29pm
The search for a boater believed missing is to resume Wednesday morning in the seas off Bermagui.

