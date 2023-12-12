Trivia tuesdays at Steampacket Hotel: fun and prizes Advertising Feature

All-in-one destination to enjoy food and fun with family and friends. Pictures supplied

Big things are happening at your favourite family pub - you won't want to miss out on any of the action.

The Steampacket Hotel are now a major sponsor of the Batemans Bay Seahawks Football Club's 2024 season.

The hotel's venue manager, Jake Adams, will be playing for the team after relocating from Geelong.

You can feel the excitement brewing at the Steampacket Hotel already!

"We're just now getting our logos printed onto the jerseys, and all that exciting stuff," said Ben Johnston, owner.

But the fun, new updates don't stop there.

TRIVIA TUESDAYS

The Steampacket Hotel have added a trivia night to their weekly program.



Every Tuesday, from 6pm, grab your friends and come on down for the chance to win prizes, and get involved in lots of fun games.



"We had our first one on this week, and 60 people came along. It went extremely well. It's great fun," Mr Johnston said.



Bookings are essential.



Play trivia every Tuesday night at the Steampacket Hotel.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Welcome the New Year with your friends and family over a drink and a good quality meal, all while enjoying live entertainment by local legends, The Spindrift Saga.



Renowned for their explosive performances that captivate crowds, the South Coast band have earned themselves a special place in the alternative rock scene.



Danny Freeman, band member, also organises Nellijam, a local music festival that draws in hundreds of people each year. Mark it in your calendar for Saturday, January 13.

FOR THE KIDS

As a family-friendly venue, the Steampacket Hotel is rich with activities to keep your little ones entertained.

