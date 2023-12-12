Exclusive interview with Santa Claus Advertising Feature

Santa Claus is making his list and checking it twice in preparation for the busy Christmas season ahead. Picture Shutterstock

Pinning down an interview with the man of the season was no easy feat.

Our first meeting was postponed due to a blizzard that ripped through the North Pole, and then two weeks later, an elf shortage at HQ sent the team into disarray, further delaying our appointment.

When I finally sat down with the one and only Santa Claus, his doting wife, Mrs Claus, poured me a hot choccie and, over a slice of Christmas cake or two, we dove deep into conversation.

It mustn't be easy keeping so many children happy each year. Have you ever faltered in your annual endeavour?

Ah well, I find that each year presents its own unique challenges.

In 2019, I was up against bushfires in Australia, and over the following two years, travel regulations imposed by COVID-19 meant I had to jump through a lot more hoops than usual to get from A to B.

But while these tough times might have changed the nature of Christmas for some, I always did my best to make sure as many children as possible were still smiling on Christmas Day.

Personally, I enjoy a glass of milk and a fruit mince tart. Though you Aussies tend to spoil me with beer, which I must admit, in moderation, also goes down a treat! - Santa Claus

For those stuck on what to ask for, what are the most common present requests you've received this year?

Ah, the joys of reading over the wish lists I receive! Over the years, I've had everything from socks to motorbikes, and this year is no different. Lego is always popular, and so too is a backyard cricket set, though socks and undies always reign supreme!

What would you fill your own stocking with?

Oh ho, ho, ho, if I could gift myself a holiday, I would! Somewhere warm would be wonderful, a tropical island perhaps! I dream of escaping the perpetual snow.

Milk or beer? Shortbread or sausage roll? What do you really want people to leave out for you?

My reindeer need nourishment more so than I do. After all, they're the ones doing all the heavy lifting.

Plenty of water and a few carrots to munch on keep them going.