Man found 'safe and well' after upturned kayak spotted at Surf Beach

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:52pm
Police, local Surf Live Saving crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter joined a widespread search at Surf Beach after a single-man kayak (pictured, right) was found in the water. Picture supplied
A police search operation has ended successfully after an unmanned, upturned kayak was found in waters off Surf Beach today (Monday, December 11).

