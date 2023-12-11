Man found 'safe and well' after upturned kayak spotted at Surf Beach

A police search operation has ended successfully after an unmanned, upturned kayak was found in waters off Surf Beach today (Monday, December 11).
Police officers, local Surf Life Saving crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to Wimbie Beach south of Batemans Bay at about 12.30pm after a yellow, single-man kayak was found in the water.
The helicopter surveyed waters off Surf Beach, Lilli Pilli and Malua Bay for about an hour before a man, believed to be the owner of the kayak, was found at Wimbie Beach.
A police spokesperson said they had not received any reports of missing people at the time of the search.
The helicopter was seen landing on Wimbie Beach at about 12.30pm.
At about 1.30pm, police found the man who had left his kayak and was swimming nearby.
The spokesperson said the man was "safe and well".
