Fishing back in action after heavy rainfall in Batemans Bay

What an eventful couple of weeks it has been, with the rain and winds taking centre stage.
The Clyde River is slowly returning to normal after heavy rainfall which prompted fish to move towards the ocean.
Plenty can be found between the Innes Boat Shed and the river's mouth. During several charters, I managed to catch bream, big flathead, and jewfish along this stretch of the river. Remember to take care as there is still floating logs and debris.
The shores and rocky areas are bustling with life, there are fantastic chances to reel in substantial catches of whiting, bream, salmon and taylor. Moruya Heads, Batemans Bay Heads, and South Durras Lakes stand out as promising locations for avid anglers.
Bait fishing is recommended, given parts of the water has turned a tea-like colour.
Inshore fishing is promising at the moment, with quality 5-kilogram snapper spotted in the area.
Bait fish can be found about 25 meters off the coast along the entire shoreline. For those interested in catching squid, I recommend targeting areas inside Wasp Island and along Cookies Beach during the rising tide.
Offshore fishing has been relatively quiet due to fewer boats venturing out. However, Rick from Game on Charters has had success, securing some impressive snapper and gummy sharks in waters 50 to 70 metres deep.
Game fishing has experienced a lull lately due to a robust northerly current however, we're expecting action to pick up again soon. A reminder not to miss the Tollgate Classics Fishing competition scheduled for January.
The next few weeks are looking good, with moderate seas and light winds on the way.
Rely on baits when fishing in murky water.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Josh offers river, inshore cruising and fishing excursions for the entire family. Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Instagram @jewiejosh_badenoch_charters and Facebook (Badenoch Fishing Charters).
